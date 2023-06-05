Agios to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has a PAH stabilizer in preclinical development as a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) and deep scientific expertise in classical hematology. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Chris Taylor, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Agios Pharmaceuticals

IR@agios.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick

1AB Media

dan@1abmedia.com