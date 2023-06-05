Prenetics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading genomics and precision oncology company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, along with recent business updates.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue of US$17.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of US$(5.7) million

Cash and other short-term assets1 of US$224.1 million as of March 31, 2023

_______________

1 Represents current assets, including cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits totaling US$186.2 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$17.5 million, and trade receivables of US$5.7 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets.



Recent Business Updates

Joel Neoh, highly successful serial entrepreneur, joins Prenetics as Chief Consumer Officer and Managing Director for CircleDNA.

CircleDNA is poised to transform into a full-scale preventive and personalized healthcare management platform. This will involve expanding its portfolio to include a comprehensive suite of products and services, such as blood tests, telehealth services, bespoke supplements, and prescription drug deliveries, with launch by the fourth quarter of 2023.

ACT Genomics is set to launch a liquid biopsy version of its comprehensive genomic profiling test by the fourth quarter of 2023. Together, with the FDA-cleared ACTOnco product, this new product will be highly complementary and will allow ACT Genomics to offer both a tissue and a liquid test for solid tumors.

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Prenetics, said, “2023 is a year of evolution for Prenetics as we execute our consumer health and clinical testing business strategy. Guided by our R&D team and Scientific Advisory Board, we are preparing for exciting product launches within CircleDNA and ACT Genomics by year-end. These innovations are projected to significantly bolster our fiscal health, enriching both our top and bottom lines. In order to bolster the strategic advancement in consumer health, we are thrilled to add Joel to our executive leadership team. Joel and I have known each other for more than 12 years and were been colleagues since both of our previous companies were acquired by Groupon in 2010. Joel’s proven track record as a successful serial entrepreneur and his deep consumer insights underscore our commitment to growing CircleDNA into a leading global consumer health business. I’m confident with Joel at the helm, significant growth lies ahead for CircleDNA. We also believe our vast efforts in consumer health will play a highly synergistic role in our early cancer detection initiatives, in which we are immensely excited about and will share more in due course.”

Joel said, “My entrepreneurial journey to date has been immensely rewarding, driven by my passion for making a difference. After spending the past 15 years building various global consumer platforms, I feel compelled to give back to the community by positively influencing people’s health and showcasing the importance of prevention and health. I’m excited to join Danny and the exceptional team at Prenetics to spearhead the consumer health business. Leveraging our existing base of over 300,000 CircleDNA customers, I believe we can continue to grow and make a difference in millions of lives globally. By working with the best global scientists, doctors and clinicians, we intend to offer a suite of preventive and personalized healthcare solutions to empower people to live longer, happier and healthier lives.”

Joel Neoh Biography

Joel Neoh is a serial entrepreneur and technology executive with over 15 years of top-flight leadership and board experience. Joel’s experience in consumer technology spans sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, digital media, and health & wellness. Most recently, Joel was the founder of Fave, a leading Southeast Asian fintech platform backed by Sequoia Capital and acquired by Pine Labs, a unicorn company. Joel has been instrumental in accelerating digital payments and financial services for millions of consumers and merchants. Previously, Joel was the founder of GroupsMore, which was acquired by Groupon. While at Groupon, Joel headed up its Asia Pacific business, overseeing more than 2,000 employees. Joel’s entrepreneurial journey started out by co-founding Says.com, one of Malaysia’s largest digital news platforms. Joel is also a Board Director for the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia, promoting excellence in corporate governance. His entrepreneurial success and leadership led to his recognition as Ernst & Young Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year (Malaysia) in 2012, and as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2013.

About Prenetics

Prenetics is a leading genomics and precision oncology company dedicated to transforming patient care through advanced genomic and molecular technologies. Our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by integrating consumer health and genetics, breakthrough technology for early cancer detection, targeted treatments and genetic risk identification onto one comprehensive platform. We acquired ACT Genomics last December, the only Asia-based company to receive FDA clearance for a comprehensive genomics profiling test for solid tumors, enabling us to expand our capabilities and offer comprehensive cancer solutions to patients worldwide. Prenetics is listed on NASDAQ with the ticker PRE. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com .





Investor Relations Contact: investors@prenetics.com ICR Westwicke: Caroline Corner +1 415 202 5678 Email: caroline.corner@westwicke.com Media contact: Strategic Public Relations Group Corinne Ho +852 2114 4911 Email: corinne.ho@sprg.com.hk

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to", “poised to”, “set to” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent registration statement on Form F-1 and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Basis of Presentation

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS results (1) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, net, and (4) certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook, including but not limited to non-cash and/or non-recurring items. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company's public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of (loss)/profit from operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)”, “Reconciliation of gross profit under IFRS and adjusted gross profit (Non-IFRS)” and “Reconciliation of (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Assets Property, plant and equipment 11,809,757 13,102,546 Intangible assets 14,463,400 14,785,875 Goodwill 33,800,276 33,800,276 Interests in associates 677,339 788,472 Deferred tax assets 7,626 243,449 Deferred expenses 5,119,170 6,307,834 Other non-current assets 1,064,194 1,292,462 Non-current assets 66,941,762 70,320,914 Deferred expenses 4,547,611 4,577,255 Inventories 3,420,013 4,534,072 Trade receivables 5,718,516 41,691,913 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 6,488,436 6,889,114 Amount due from an associate 181,942 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 17,537,608 17,537,608 Short-term deposits 19,872,581 19,920,160 Cash and cash equivalents 166,335,875 146,660,195 Current assets 224,102,582 241,810,317 Total assets 291,044,344 312,131,231 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 2,924,369 3,185,440 Warrant liabilities 2,314,609 3,574,885 Lease liabilities 3,627,663 3,763,230 Other non-current liabilities 830,562 949,701 Non-current liabilities 9,697,203 11,473,256 Trade payables 7,505,724 7,291,133 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,460,445 15,611,421 Contract liabilities 4,917,268 5,674,290 Lease liabilities 2,779,426 2,882,933 Liabilities for puttable financial instrument2 17,459,600 17,138,905 Tax payable 8,692,193 8,596,433 Current liabilities 47,814,656 57,195,115 Total liabilities 57,511,859 68,668,371 Equity Share capital3 15,882 13,698 Reserves 228,232,194 237,050,429 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 228,248,076 237,064,127 Non-controlling interests 5,284,409 6,398,733 Total equity 233,532,485 243,462,860 Total equity and liabilities 291,044,344 312,131,231

_______________



2 In connection with the acquisition of ACT Genomics, the remaining shareholders of ACT Genomics - representing 25.61% of the fully diluted shareholding of ACT Genomics that Prenetics does not own - were granted put options which allow these remaining shareholders to put their remaining shares to Prenetics under certain conditions. The liabilities arising from such put option are recorded as liabilities for puttable financial instrument, and are valued at the present value of the exercise price of the put option.

3 Represents number of authorized and issued shares as follows:

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Number of authorized shares of $0.0001 each 500,000,000 500,000,000 Number of issued shares 158,820,280 136,983,110

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 $ $ $ Revenue 17,700,142 52,320,754 92,044,049 Direct costs (9,818,719 ) (25,317,570 ) (56,006,216 ) Gross profit 7,881,423 27,003,184 36,037,833 Other income and other net gain/(losses) 1,223,124 1,149,335 (29,011 ) Selling and distribution expenses4 (2,642,552 ) (2,503,384 ) (5,283,146 ) Research and development expenses4 (3,474,554 ) (3,605,801 ) (3,821,490 ) Restructuring costs in relation to diagnostic business5 - (2,709,143 ) - Administrative and other operating expenses4 (15,032,140 ) (14,704,261 ) (27,454,847 ) (Loss)/profit from operations (12,044,699 ) 4,629,930 (550,661 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - (7,689,311 ) - Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities - - (28,276,001 ) Fair value gain on warrant liabilities 1,260,276 6,498,365 - Share of losses of associates (112,751 ) - - Other finance costs (79,189 ) (116,029 ) (2,491,796 ) (Loss)/profit before taxation (10,976,363 ) 3,322,955 (31,318,458 ) Income tax credit/(expense) 2,623 (1,715,012 ) (1,667,438 ) (Loss)/profit for the period (10,973,740 ) 1,607,943 (32,985,896 ) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of: - financial statements of subsidiaries outside Hong Kong (636,502 ) 2,759,672 (530,738 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (11,610,242 ) 4,367,615 (33,516,634 )

_______________

4 Includes equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding share-based payment on listing) as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 $ $ $ Selling and distribution expenses 45,255 63,033 9,492 Research and development expenses 486,507 747,059 1,249,618 Administrative and other operating expenses 2,574,249 2,392,105 7,896,731 Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding 3,106,011 3,202,197 9,155,841 share-based payment on listing)

5 Includes restructuring costs in relation to diagnostic business as follows:



For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 $ $ $ Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment - 2,709,143 -

PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 $ $ $ (Loss)/profit attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (10,398,430 ) 1,607,942 (32,985,850 ) Non-controlling interests (575,310 ) 1 (46 ) (10,973,740 ) 1,607,943 (32,985,896 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (10,495,918 ) 4,367,614 (33,516,588 ) Non-controlling interests (1,114,324 ) 1 (46 ) (11,610,242 ) 4,367,615 (33,516,634 ) (Loss)/earnings per share: Basic (0.07 ) 0.01 (1.06 ) Diluted (0.07 ) 0.01 (1.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 157,839,309 115,386,543 31,207,949 Diluted 157,839,309 162,708,402 31,207,949



