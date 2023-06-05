Global Sales of Bentonite Market is set to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion at a likely CAGR of 6.5% between forecast 2023 to 2033 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2033, it is anticipated that the United States will maintain its stronghold in the North American market, capturing a significant share of over 80%. In the United Kingdom, the sales of bentonite are expected to experience remarkable growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% by 2033. Similarly, the demand for bentonite in China is projected to witness a substantial increase at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights, the bentonite market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. In recent years, the Bentonite Market has grown significantly. Because of the rising use of bentonite in many industries around the world, this rise is projected to persist over the coming years, beginning in 2023 and ending in 2033.



Bentonite is used in drilling fluid, binders, absorption/adsorption, clarifying agents, and other industries. As a result, expansion in end-use industries is creating attractive opportunities for bentonite suppliers. In 2023, the global Bentonite market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 billion.

Because of rising energy demands, the bentonite industry is seeing increased usage in oil and gas drilling activities. Furthermore, numerous applications of bentonite in end-use sectors such as buildings, Foundry, medicines, and others have caused a surge in demand in recent years and are projected to dominate in the near future.

Infrastructure capitalization is expanding in developing and emerging markets around the world, attracting significant investments in building operations. As a result, raw materials such as building aggregates and bentonite benefit. Because of its swelling properties, bentonite is mostly employed in construction for sealant purposes. Growing construction activity around the world is expected to boost demand for bentonite during the predicted period.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is expected to dominate the North American market, accounting for more than 80% of the market through 2033.

Bentonite solution sales in the United Kingdom are predicted to expand at a staggering 5.5% CAGR by 2033.

During the forecast period, demand for Bentonite in China is expected to grow at an outstanding 6% CAGR.

The Drilling Fluids market is estimated to expand at a 6.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The oil segment is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.2%.



“The United States is seeing profitable expansion in the global bentonite market as a result of increased investment by manufacturers aimed at boosting bentonite production capacity. Additionally, expanded oil and gas exploration efforts are likely to lessen reliance on other countries for energy. This is projected to boost bentonite sales in the near future,” - says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Bentoproduct, a Bosnian organization that produces bentonite-based items, unveiled a takeover strategy to acquire Nemetali, a local mining organization, in January 2023. The securities commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Serb Republic authorized the offer.

According to a research report released in April 2023, Phoslock Environmental technologies, a worldwide environmental technology firm that utilizes bentonite to eradicate extra nutrients from water through agricultural run-off, and industrial, and sewage treatment works, aims to increase operations in Casper.

Key Companies Profiled:

Ashapura Group of Companies

Black Hills Bentonite, LLC

Charles B Chrystal Co. Inc.

Clariant AG

Halliburton Co.

Kemira OYJ

Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd.

Kutch Minerals

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Polymer Drilling Systems (PDS) Co Inc.

Wyo-Ben Inc.



Market by Categorization:

By Product Type:

Sodium

Calcium

Others



By Application:

Drilling Fluids

Binder

Sealant

Absorbent/Adsorbent

Clarification Agent

Others

By End Use Industry:

Oil

Foundry

Construction

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bentonite market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (calcium, sodium), by application (drilling fluids, binders, sealants, absorbents, clarification agents), by end use industry (oil, foundry, construction, food, pharmaceuticals) & region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

