Brookfield Asset Management to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) announced that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver the keynote presentation at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 12:00pm ET.



Mr. Flatt’s remarks will be webcast live and a link to the webcast will be available in the “Events” section on Brookfield Asset Management’s investor relations website, bam.brookfield.com.

