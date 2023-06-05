Diplomatic missions of Turkmenistan abroad held bike rides on the occasion of the World Bicycle Day

05/06/2023

Large-scale cycling events dedicated to World Bicycle Day were organized by embassies, permanent missions to international organizations and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

Turkmen and foreign diplomats, representatives of international, public and sports organizations, athletes, Turkmen and foreign youth took part in the bike rides, which were held in different parts of the world. Such actions help to improve the health of the population, increase the level of environmental well-being and popularize cycling.

A significant international date, established at the initiative of Turkmenistan during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in April 2018, is widely celebrated in Turkmenistan and abroad. This initiative of Turkmenistan is another contribution of our country to global development, the health movement and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Turkmenistan, as the initiator of the UN General Assembly resolution dated March 15, 2022 "Integrating the mass use of bicycles into public transport systems for sustainable development", highly appreciates the efforts of governments, organizations and individuals who advocate the promotion of cycling.