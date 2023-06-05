President Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Türkiye

05/06/2023

136

On June 3, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, at the invitation of the Turkish side, took part in the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the newly elected President of the Republic of Türkiye.

The participation of the head of Turkmenistan in the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish leader is evidence of the focus of both countries on deepening the fruitful interstate dialogue, the reliable foundation of which is the common historical, cultural and spiritual roots of the two fraternal peoples.

In frames of the solemn inauguration, the head of Turkmenistan congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election, which became an important social and political event in the life of a friendly country, and addressed his best wishes in connection with his official accession to the highest state post.

On behalf of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan also conveyed congratulations and best wishes to the head of the fraternal state on the occasion of his re-election as President of Türkiye.

On the same day, in the Çankaýa Palace, the President of Turkmenistan participated in the official dinner in honor of the distinguished guests who took part in the inauguration ceremony of the President of Türkiye.

The political and diplomatic dialogue between our countries is successfully developing and strengthening both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, on the basis of trust and assistance to each other. Türkiye fully supports the foreign policy pursued by Turkmenistan, based on the status of permanent neutrality, the principles of openness and equal positive cooperation, as well as the creative initiatives put forward by our country aimed at ensuring peace, prosperity and progress on a regional and global scale. In turn, Turkmenistan respects the authoritative role of Türkiye in the international arena.

It should be noted the progressive dynamics of the Turkmen-Turkish partnership, which is of a strategic nature and is successfully developing in a wide range of areas, including in the trade and economic sphere. This is confirmed by the steady growth in bilateral trade, the participation of Turkish companies in various projects implemented in our country.

An important role in the development of bilateral cooperation is assigned to the joint Intergovernmental Commission. The growth of business ties is facilitated by the participation of representatives of leading ministries, state agencies and business structures of the two countries in business forums and industry exhibitions.

Great importance is attached to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. Days of Culture are held on a regular basis, masters of art take an active part in creative forums organized in both countries. The activities of the Turkmen-Turkish Council for Education, the signed intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in this area, and the established fruitful contacts in science are also good examples of this. Based on the priorities of state development, bilateral contacts are expanding in the fields of tourism and sports.