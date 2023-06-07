Serrala Consolidates its Corestone Product Portfolio into a New Company, 'Neev'
In a strategic consolidation, global financial automation leader Serrala establishes a dedicated entity focusing on data and document management solutions.
Serrala, a leading global provider of software solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it will consolidate its Corestone product portfolio into a new, dedicated company called 'Neev', focusing exclusively on data and document management solutions.
— Hartmut Wagner, Serrala CEO
The new U.S.-based company, whose name means 'foundation' in Hindi, will be led by executive Vishal Awasthi, former co-founder and CTO of Dolphin (one of the companies that came together to form Serrala in 2017), and SVP of Technology at Serrala.
Reflecting on his new role at Neev, Awasthi said, "I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me to spearhead this dynamic new venture. Data fuels the economy; with so much data-led innovation happening lately, a team focused on aligning the cost of data to its value while at the same time unlocking access to siloed data across different storage tiers can be a game changer. This opportunity, along with a potentially huge wave of SAP system migrations will provide many new opportunities to create value for our customers."
This strategic move allows Serrala to focus on its primary financial automation product portfolio while enabling Neev the freedom to enhance data and document management solutions to their full potential. Importantly, Serrala will remain a partner for our customers for both solutions from a contractual and support perspective. Serrala will maintain a close collaboration with Neev, exclusively offering the current and future data and document management solutions to its existing and prospective clients.
"As Serrala grows globally, we are committed to finding innovative ways to better serve our customers, and this move allows our product and engineering resources to focus on solutions that align with the main buying personas of our core solutions, such as the CFOs or CIOs, " said Serrala CEO, Hartmut Wagner. "We are confident that under Vishal's leadership, Neev will bring innovative advancements to data and document management solutions, creating new value for customers and for the industry."
Neev is poised to develop its own products and services to address broader data and document use cases, promising innovative solutions and increased business value to customers.
For more information about Neev, please visit www.neevdata.com.
About Serrala
Serrala is a global financial automation and B2B payments software company creating digital payment capabilities worldwide for enterprises of all sizes. We are a leading fintech helping our customers integrating finance and treasury processes.
Offering truly differentiated ERP and cloud-native solutions, Serrala enables the Digital Office of the CFO where all financial processes and payments are automated and optimized. Our customers save costs, minimize risks and gain real-time insights into their world of payments. We are the only provider offering a seamlessly integrated solution portfolio to manage all inbound and outbound payments, treasury processes as well as related data and documents in any IT landscape.
Today, Serrala is a fast-growing company with offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and over 700 employees. Serrala drives innovation for more than 2,800 customers including more than 100 of the S&P500 companies.
Visit www.serrala.com
About Neev
Neev is a new company focusing on SAP-centric data and document management solutions. It was formed as a strategic consolidation of Serrala's Corestone product portfolio. Neev aims to provide innovative products and services to address a broad spectrum of data and document use cases.
