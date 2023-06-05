Digital Health Startup Accelerator Kilo Health Launches a New Product – Lifestyle Design and Management App Greatness

/EIN News/ -- VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital health company Kilo Health has launched its newest product – habit tracking and lifestyle management app Greatness . The product is the latest edition in the Kilo Health product portfolio, which currently consists of 30+ brands.



The Greatness app is based on behavioral psychology research for habit formation. The habit tracking and lifestyle management application seeks to capitalize on the flourishing market of habit formation apps.

“Every person has a unique and complex lifestyle. However, most apps address just one aspect of it – such as mental health, productivity, or fitness – meaning that you would need multiple apps if you want to improve your entire life. We wanted to help people achieve greatness with one app that covers their every need,” says Gytis Labasauskas, CEO and founder of Greatness.

The Greatness app has been in development since 2021. The app provides a well-sourced variety of habits, and every course is unique and based on behavioral psychology research. Users can choose from 26 lifestyle goals, including physical health, mental health, parenting and relationships, work, productivity, home, and more. This way, users can get individualized and efficient strategies for habit-building and behavioral modification by relying on behavioral psychology research.



Research suggests it takes, on average, 66 days to form a habit. Health apps can play an important role in promoting behavior change, especially in these digitized days where everyone has a mobile device in their hands. Personalized behavioral science-based habit programs, progress monitoring tools, daily audio coaching sessions and reminders are designed to keep users motivated and engaged over time.

“At the heart of the Greatness app is the science of habit formation, providing users with evidence-based strategies for lasting change. This isn't just about checking off a box or reaching a one-time goal; it's about fostering sustainable lifestyle changes,” says Samuel Salzer, behavioral strategist & leading consultant for Greatness.

The product was developed with support from Kilo Health’s Co-found program that helps ambitious entrepreneurs launch new healthtech products. So far, Kilo Health has invested more than 2 million euros into multiple other ventures.

“Kilo Health’s mission is to find new ways to help people live healthier lives. I believe that Greatness is the perfect solution that connects every aspect of a healthy lifestyle. It empowers the person to take care of their entire life – from managing mundane chores to building meaningful relationships,” says Vilius Cesnauskas, Chief Business Development Officer at Kilo Health.

Kilo Health is setting the standard for creative and effective solutions to various wellness and health needs. With over 5 million customers, the company intends to keep having a substantial effect on the health and well-being of people all around the world with a commitment to evidence-based techniques and a customer-centric strategy which is also what the Greatness app offers.

