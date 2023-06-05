12 Barton Gilman Attorneys Named to 2023 Professional Excellence in the Law

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve Barton Gilman attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the Rhode Island Monthly 2023 Professional Excellence in the Law, a directory of leading Rhode Island attorneys who are evaluated on various measures of peer recognition and professional achievement. Those listed include:

• Stephen Adams, Education

• Rui P. Alves, Adoption, Marital and Family Law

• John J. Barton, Civil Trial

• Angela L. Carr, Medical Malpractice Defense

• Francis A. Connor III, Arbitration and Mediation

• Derek M. Gillis, Appellate Law

• Timothy J. Groves, Education

• Parish Lentz, Wills, Trusts & Estates

• Andrew M. Lynch, Medical Malpractice Defense

• Sheri L. Pizzi, Health Care Law

• Matthew R. Plain, Education Law

• Robert C. Shindell, Insurance

The selection process for the Professional Excellence in the Law directory includes peer evaluations, professional standing, and other data collected by a third-party survey and data company. Professional Excellence in the Law is published as a special section in the June 2023 issue of Rhode Island Monthly.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, education law, employment, family law, immigration, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman has achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.