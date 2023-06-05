The INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Travel Monitor and the Spacetop make the Perfect Traveling Pair
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has earned a solid reputation as a brand that manufactures some of the best monitors available in the market today. With a focus on enhancing productivity and delivering exceptional performance, every monitor produced by the company is designed to exceed expectations and boost workflow.
A trending monitor from INNOCN is the 13A1F OLED Portable Travel Monitor. This sleek and lightweight monitor has a 13.3-inch screen that can be easily carried anywhere. Its compact build makes it an ideal companion for individuals on the move.
The 13A1F OLED monitor seamlessly pairs with the Spacetop, thanks to the Spacetop’s compatibility with high definition monitors. The Spacetop is an augmented reality laptop (AR) that shares a similar design with conventional laptops, with the exception of being completely screen-less. It includes a headset with an impressive 1080p resolution for each eye. Furthermore, the Spacetop's two USB-C display connections enable users to use the 13A1F as an external monitor when they want to take a break from using Spacetop’s virtual workspace.
Customers have the opportunity to purchase the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor conveniently through Amazon for 249.99. Customers in European Union (DE, FR, IT, ES) can also purchase this monitor at a great price for the value.
The 13A1F delivers exceptional picture quality, providing a true-to-life visual experience. Its 100% sRGB color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, low latency, and impressive 100000:1 contrast ratio contribute to its amazing graphics. With its OLED backlighting and 1920 x 1080p resolution, the 13A1F produces sharp, vibrant, and detailed images.
To optimize convenience for users on the go, the 13A1F monitor comes with a magnetic stand, allowing for easy setup and positioning. Whether it's used for work, gaming, travel, or mobile purposes, this monitor proves to be an excellent companion on any trip away from home.
Product Links:
US Link1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2RF5K2
US Link2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE Link: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR Link: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT : https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V2D1BGK
