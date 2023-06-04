Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Wrench) Offense: 2600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announces an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Wrench) offense that occurred on Friday, June 2, 2023, in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:56 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. After a verbal exchange with the victim, the suspect assaulted the victim with a wrench then fled the scene.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, 48-year-old Jogaak Malual, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Wrench).

