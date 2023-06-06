Cytactic Presents Cyber Crisis Management & Readiness Event at Cyber Week 2023
Join Cytactic in Tel Aviv for the Cyber Crisis Management & Readiness Event, equipping organizations to handle cyber crises effectively and enhance readiness.TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytactic, a leader in cyber crisis management, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Cyber Crisis Management & Readiness Event, a full-day program designed to empower organizations in effectively handling cyber crises and enhancing their readiness. This exclusive event will take place during the highly anticipated Cyber Week 2023 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The Cyber Crisis Management & Readiness Event will bring together esteemed industry professionals, C-level executives, and other influential decision-makers. This event aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, foster collaboration, and equip participants with invaluable insights into managing and mitigating cyber crises in today's complex digital landscape.
Attendees can expect an engaging and informative agenda, featuring a series of expert-led sessions. They will participate in an interactive simulation exercise to experience real-time cyber crisis scenarios and practice effective response strategies. This hands-on experience will enhance participants' crisis management skills and decision-making abilities.
Cytactic recognizes the importance of cyber crisis readiness, and this event underscores its commitment to providing valuable resources and expertise to organizations seeking to enhance their cyber crisis management capabilities.
"We are excited to host the Cyber Crisis Management and Readiness Event at Cyber Week 2023 for the third time in a row," said Menny Barzilay, Co-Founder and Partner at Cytactic. "With the ever-evolving threat landscape, it is essential for decision-makers and cybersecurity professionals to come together, share insights, and learn from each other's experiences. We invite all CISOs, CEOs, CIOs, and decision-makers to join us in this unique opportunity to deepen their understanding of cyber crisis management and build resilient organizations."
The Cyber Crisis Management and Readiness Event will take place on June 26th at Tel Aviv University, starting at 2 pm. Live streaming will be available too. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot. To register and learn more about the event, please follow this link: REGISTER HERE
