California Supreme Court to Hold Oral Argument Outreach Session in San Diego

Media interested in attending the session are asked to contact merrill.balassone@jud.ca.gov

The California Supreme Court will hold a special oral argument session June 6 in San Diego. The special session will be attended by students from local high schools, including a school serving unhoused youth. Other attendees will include students aspiring to be the first in their families to earn a college degree and participants in a high school law academy that draws from San Diego’s diverse communities.

This is the court’s first special session since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The court has previously hosted more than a dozen student outreach programs that allow students to participate in and learn from the judicial process. The court last hosted an outreach program for San Diego students in 2016.

The court will host the session from the courtroom of the Fourth District Court of Appeal in San Diego.

Attending the 9 a.m. morning session will be students from Monarch School, which serves unhoused students; Crawford High School’s Academy of Law; King-Chavez Community High SchoolBarrio Logan College Institute; and Reality Changers, a nonprofit preparing students to become first-generation college graduates.

The event will be broadcast live on the Supreme Court website and the California Courts Newsroom. The court has livestreamed its oral argument sessions since 2016.

Justices and attorneys from the Fourth District Court of Appeal will visit the schools before the outreach session to teach students about the court process and cases being heard by the Supreme Court on June 6.  

