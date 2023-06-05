Submit Release
RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/rdnt/1864720 and www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet'' menu section and "News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date:   Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time:   3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location:   New York, NY


About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 363 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928


