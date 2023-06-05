Soldier System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- As per the report by Visiongain, the Global Soldier System Market was valued at US$12.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Soldier System 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Soldier System and Forecasts Market Segment by Weapon Systems and Ammunition (Lethal, Non-Lethal) Market Segment by Personal Protection Systems (Modular, Multi-Threat, Survivability) Market Segment by Operational Clothing Systems (Headwear System, Handwear System, Footwear System, Other Operational Clothing Systems) Market Segment by C4I Systems (Battle Management System, Soldier Network and Communication Suite, Navigation System, Sensor Suite, Other C4I Systems) Market Segment by Type (Operational Clothing Systems, Personal Protection Systems, Weapon Systems and Ammunition, C4I Systems, Power & Energy Systems, Other Type) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The Increasing Demand for Advanced Technologies to Improve Soldier Safety and Effectiveness in Modern Warfare Scenarios

The global soldier system market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for advanced technologies to improve soldier safety and effectiveness in modern warfare scenarios. The growing trend of digitalization and the increasing use of connected devices in the military sector are also contributing to the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing need for modernizing the defence sector in emerging economies is expected to fuel the demand for soldier systems.

The soldier system market is highly competitive, with several leading players operating in this space. Some of the key players in this market include General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, and Safran S.A. These players are focusing on R&D and product development to maintain their competitive position in the market. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations with other players in the ecosystem are also expected to increase in the coming years.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/soldier-systems-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Soldier System Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the soldier system market, both positive and negative. On the positive side, the pandemic has led to increased investment in soldier system technologies as governments around the world seek to enhance the capabilities of their military personnel. This has resulted in an increased demand for soldier systems, particularly those that can improve communication and networking capabilities.

The impact of the pandemic on the soldier system market has been the shift towards unmanned systems. With social distancing requirements and travel restrictions in place, there has been an increased demand for unmanned systems that can perform tasks without putting soldiers at risk. This has resulted in increased investment in technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and autonomous systems.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the soldier system market. While it has led to increased investment in some areas, it has also resulted in disruptions to supply chains and decreased military spending in some countries. As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, it is likely that the soldier system market will continue to evolve and adapt to meet the changing needs of militaries around the world.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 352-page report provides 130 tables and 206 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global soldier system market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Soldier System. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, weapon systems and ammunition, personal protection systems, operational clothing systems, and C4I systems, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing soldier system market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Demand for Advanced Technologies to Improve Soldier Safety and Effectiveness.

The increasing demand for advanced technologies to improve soldier safety and effectiveness is one of the key market drivers for the soldier system market. Modern warfare scenarios have become more complex, and soldiers require advanced technologies to navigate these situations effectively. Soldier systems provide soldiers with advanced communication devices, wearable technologies, navigation and positioning systems, and other technologies that aid in situational awareness and decision-making. These technologies improve soldier safety and effectiveness, and they are in high demand in the defence sector.

Growing Trend of Digitalization and Connected Devices in the Military Sector.

The growing trend of digitalization and the increasing use of connected devices in the military sector is another key market driver for the soldier system market. The military sector has embraced digitalization, and soldiers require access to connected devices and data to perform their duties effectively. Soldier systems provide soldiers with access to advanced communication devices, sensors, and other connected devices that enable them to perform their duties more efficiently. This trend is expected to continue, driving the growth of the soldier system market in the coming years.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Demand for Advanced Communication and Networking Capabilities

One of the most significant market opportunities for the soldier system market is the increasing demand for advanced communication and networking capabilities. Modern military operations are characterized by the need for real-time situational awareness and rapid decision-making, and effective communication is critical to achieving these objectives. As a result, there is a growing demand for soldier systems that can provide soldiers with secure, reliable, and high-speed communication capabilities, including voice, data, and video.

To capitalize on this market opportunity, soldier system manufacturers must invest in research and development to create new communication technologies and products that meet the evolving needs of modern militaries. This may include the development of advanced networking protocols, satellite-based communication systems, and wearable technologies that integrate seamlessly with existing military communication infrastructure.

Growing Interest in Next-Generation Soldier Augmentation Technologies

Another significant market opportunity for the soldier system market is the growing interest in next-generation soldier augmentation technologies. These technologies are designed to enhance the physical and cognitive capabilities of soldiers, allowing them to operate more effectively in a wide range of environments and conditions.

Examples of next-generation soldier augmentation technologies include exoskeletons that can increase a soldier's strength and endurance, smart fabrics that can monitor vital signs and provide real-time health information, and augmented reality technologies that can enhance situational awareness and provide soldiers with critical information about their surroundings.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the soldier system market are BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Kongsberg Gruppen, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leonardo S.P.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Safariland, LLC, Safran S.A., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

06 April 2022, L3Harris Technologies has been awarded $117 million for option-year three of a contract with the United States Space Force and the United States Space Command to continue maintaining and modernising infrastructure to track objects in space. The contract for the Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) programme is worth $1.2 billion over ten years.

13 June 2022, Thales has launched VisioLoc®. It is a game changer in the soldier optronics market. Because it can generate high-precision geolocation coordinates, it eliminates the need for fire adjustment procedures, which can currently take up to 20 minutes.

