Submit Release
News Search

There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,587 in the last 365 days.

Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (formerly American Seniors Association Holding Group, Inc.) Announces Name Change and OTC Markets Ticker Symbol Change

Effective at the Open of Market Trading Today, the Company Began Trading as Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (OTC: BBTT)

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., a Georgia Corporation (the “Company”), announced that at the open of market trading today, June 5, 2023, its trading name on the OTC Markets changed from “American Seniors Association Holding Group, Inc.” to “Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.” and its ticker symbol changed from “AMSA” to “BBTT.”

The Company is an e-commerce company with operations in Australia, Hong Kong, China, India, U.K., and the U.S. and its affiliated company and controlling shareholder is the e-commerce company, Btab Group Inc.

Find out more about the company at the official website https://btabcorp.com

About Btab Group Inc.

Btab was founded in 2014 and is an e-commerce company that operates through subsidiaries in Australia and the ASEAN region as well as locations in the US and UK. It provides affordable ecommerce services and supplies technology and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment. The Btab network seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services not currently commercially available to them. Btab believes the e-commerce growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online shopping and increasing spending power.

Media Contact

Mr. Binson Lau, CEO
info@btabcorp.com
https://btabcorp.com

                


Primary Logo

You just read:

Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (formerly American Seniors Association Holding Group, Inc.) Announces Name Change and OTC Markets Ticker Symbol Change

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more