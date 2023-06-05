Fusion Fuel Announces Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- SABUGO, Portugal, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) is proud to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report and the launch of its new ESG strategy: “Fueling a Sustainable Future.” The report is available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/ESG_Report



The Report covers the period from January to December 2022. It lays out Fusion Fuel’s sustainability journey to date and describes the company’s ESG roadmap and current progress against ESG priorities, including sustainable energy production, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, diversity & inclusion, employee wellbeing and career & development, and ethical business practices & compliance.

The development of the report was overseen by Fusion Fuel’s ESG Committee, which was established in 2022 and is chaired by newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, André Antunes. The next ESG report will be published in 2024 and will cover the period from January to December 2023.

Frederico Figueira de Chaves, newly appointed CEO, said: “Today marks a special moment for our company as we proudly unveil our inaugural ESG report, a testament to our unwavering commitment towards building a sustainable future. This report represents an important first step towards generating meaningful change, not just for our stakeholders, but for the world we all share. Our strategy – Fueling a Sustainable Future – will serve as our north star and establish clear and measurable objectives to ensure that, in addition to being pioneers in green hydrogen innovation, we are also taking the lead in good corporate citizenship. Together, let us celebrate this significant step forward and renew our resolve to make a lasting difference.”

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Fusion Fuel has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Fusion Fuel believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in Fusion Fuel’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Fusion Fuel herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Fusion Fuel to predict all of them. Fusion Fuel undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.