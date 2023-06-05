Wound Debridement Market Expected to Reach $5.67 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 3.2%

Wound Debridement Market 2030

Wound debridement market report provides a detailed quantitative analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wound debridement market size was valued at $4.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030. Wound debridement contributes to the cleaning process by removing the thickened skin or callus, infected, and nonviable, necrotic, or dead tissue. It is particularly useful in the treatment of burns, trauma, and surgical wounds. Furthermore, it is also useful in treating chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, infectious wounds, radiation wounds, and arterial ulcers. These products are generally used to absorb exudate, seize bleeding, close the open trauma & surgical wounds, and dry the wound to help it heal faster.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Convatec Group Plc., Integra Life Sciences, Medline Industries, Lohmann & Rauscher, Coloplast A/S, Molnlchyke Healthcare AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew, 3 M (Acelity L.P), .B.Braun Melsungen AG

On the basis of wound type, the market is divided into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical & trauma wounds, burns, and others. The diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during forecast period, owing to rise in cases of trauma across the globe. The surgical & trauma wounds segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of burn injuries.

On the basis of method, the market is classified into enzymatic debridement, surgical debridement, mechanical debridement, and others. Others include autolytic & biological. The surgical debridement segment is expected to account for the largest revenue during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population and surgical wounds and trauma wounds across the globe. The enzymatic debridement segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of burn injuries.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Others include long-term care facilities and home healthcare. The hospitals segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in cases of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and surgical & trauma wounds as well as surge in surgical wound cases due to rise in number of surgeries performed in hospitals.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product, the ointments & creams segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By wound type, the diabetic foot ulcers segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By method, the surgical debridement segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By region, North America to experience market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

