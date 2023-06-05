Soft Tissue Repair Market Expected to Reach $25,635 Million by 2025 | CAGR 5.6%

Soft Tissue Repair Market 2030

Soft tissue repair market provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft tissue repair market was valued at $16,554 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $25,635 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025. The fixation devices segment accounted for one-fifth share of the global market revenue in 2017. Soft tissue injuries are trauma caused to muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Tendons are fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to a bone. The damage caused by overstressing of muscles or tendons is known as strain. Whereas, ligaments are fibrous bands that connect bones to other bones. The injury caused due to overstretching or tearing of ligaments is called as sprain.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Organogenesis Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Athersys, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew plc., CryoLife, Inc.

Factors that drive the soft tissue repair market are surge in obese population and increase in geriatric population. However, the high cost associated with soft tissue repairs and lack of reimbursement are the factors projected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the untapped potential of soft tissue repairs in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Based on type, the laparoscopic instrument segment accounted for about three-sevenths share of the global market in 2016 owing to the increase in minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic procedures globally.

By application, the hernia repair segment accounted for the highest share in the global market owing to the rise in hernia cases. For instance, at least 2% of men suffer from hernia in the U.S., i.e., 15 individuals per 1000 population suffer from various forms of hernia.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

The tissue mesh segment accounted for three-eighths revenue share of the total market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Biological mesh segment accounted for about half share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to garner a high CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Dental repair segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

U.S. dominated the North America soft tissue repair market and is projected to retain its trend throughout the forecast period.

China is expected to exhibit highest growth in the Asia-Pacific soft tissue repair market, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is expected to exhibit highest growth in the LAMEA soft tissue repair market, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

