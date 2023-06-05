Emulsifiers Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future By 2031 | Size, Share, Trends And Analysis

Significant advancements in emulsion science that lead to improvement in product quality & efficiency and minimization of processing time

The global emulsifiers market is expected to remain influenced by the growing demand for processed food & beverages across the globe.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Emulsifiers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Synthetic), by Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global emulsifiers industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Emulsifiers are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized food ingredients that aid in the combination of goods containing insoluble food components, such as oil and water. Emulsifiers are found in packaged and convenience foods such as mayonnaise, margarine, meats, ice cream, salad dressings, and chocolate.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global emulsifiers industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their emulsifiers market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the emulsifiers industry. The key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Clariant AG, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Solvay S.A.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The global emulsifiers market is segmented into source, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and synthetic. By application, it is fragmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

With the evolution of technology, industrial businesses are adopting new sources of emulsifiers to improve product quality, boost efficiency, and minimize processing time. For decades, emulsion technology has been used in the food industry to produce a wide range of products such as homogenized milk, creams, dips, dressings, sauces, desserts, and toppings.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> According to emulsifiers market analysis, on the basis of source, the plant segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

-> Depending on application, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the emulsifiers market forecast period.

-> According to emulsifiers market trends, U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in 2021.

-> Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on source, the animal segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to high usage in different industries and increase in availability in the market. However, the plant segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand by health-conscious and vegan consumers.

