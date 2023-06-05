Plant-based Meat Market : An Escalating Sector with Projected Growth to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2031 | 20.5% CAGR

Plant Based Meat Market Share

The global plant-based meat market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.5%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plant-based meat market refers to the global market for meat alternatives that are derived from plant sources. Plant-based meats are designed to mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional animal-based meats while offering a more sustainable and ethical alternative.

The plant-based meat market includes a variety of products, such as burgers, sausages, nuggets, ground meat, and deli slices, among others. Some prominent companies in this market include Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Quorn Foods, although the market is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of new players.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Rise in the vegetarian population & flexitarian diet and the ability of plant-based meat products to imitate animal-based meat products drive the growth of the global plant-based meat market. However, compared to animal meat, plant-based meat products may not contain essential omega 3 fatty acids, protein, and other nutrients. Also, some of the plant-based meat products are full of additives and highly processed which reduces their nutritional value. Also, owing to the high sodium content of plant-based meat, it can be harmful to people suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and other health disorders. These aspects are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by animal welfare organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), aimed at minimizing excessive killing of animals for meat consumption, is estimated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the food and beverage sector. This in turn, has driven the plant-based meat market demand globally.

Increase in trend of veganism had a huge impact on the adoption of plant-based meat products during the pandemic. The growing popularity of e-commerce platforms and significant rise in the number of food delivery apps led to the significant rise in the number of plant-based meat products. This way, the COVID-19 pandemic has re-shaped the plant-based meat market across developed and emerging markets.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The tempeh segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global plant-based meat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because tempeh is rich in essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, vitamins, and other minerals. However, the seitan segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031, as it is high in protein and low in fat and calories, and is a good source of essential minerals such as iron and selenium.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The soy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global plant-based meat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Soy is regarded as nutrition powerhouse and people across the world enjoy soy as fresh vegetable dish. It can be consumed in the form of edamame, soy nuts, soymilk, and others. However, the pea segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rise in demand for gluten-free food products and the growing prevalence of diabetes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The indirect segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global plant-based meat market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as through indirect distribution companies can gain significant advantage with increased consumer base. However, the direct segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in number of online retailers has fueled the sales of plant-based products through the direct sales channel.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plant-based meat market. Growing awareness about animal rights is driving the North America plant-based meat industry demand. However, the European region is expected to dominate the market in 2031 and is also estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in vegetarian population and declining meat consumption in this region.

