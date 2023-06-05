Operations Advisory Market Size Expected To Reach $316 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Operations Advisory Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Operations Advisory Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers operations advisory market analysis and every facet of the operations advisory market research. As per TBRC’s operations advisory market forecast, the operations advisory market size is predicted to reach a value of $316.00 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.9% through the forecast period.
The increased number of startups is significantly contributing to the operations advisory market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Accenture Plc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company Inc., AT Kearney, Ernst & Young Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley.
Global Operations Advisory Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy Advisory, HR Advisory, Manufacturing
2) By Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises
3) By Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Healthcare, IT (Information Technology) And Telecom, Construction And Mining, Automotive, Entertainment And Media, Chemicals And Materials, Consumer Goods, Durables, And Retail, Semiconductor And Electronics Manufacturing: Other Verticals
This type of advisory refers to the process of enhancing the effectiveness of the entire value chain by creating and putting into practice goal operational and service delivery models, carrying out cost-cutting initiatives, and streamlining business procedures.
