Surgical Site Infection Control Market - Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surgical site infection control market refers to the global market for products and solutions used to prevent and control infections that occur at surgical sites. Surgical site infections (SSIs) are one of the most common healthcare-associated infections, and they can lead to increased morbidity, extended hospital stays, and higher healthcare costs.

Surgical site infection (SSI) refers to infections that prevail post-surgery, usually, in the body part where the surgery has been performed. These infections are a result of entry of harmful bacteria via an incision or cut made during the surgical procedure. Surgical site infections are of deep incisional, superficial, or organ related nature. Other surgical infections that infect tissues located under the skin layer, organs, or even under the implanted material are more threatening and possess the potential to develop into fatal unfortunate conditions if not dealt with properly. Although, with use of certain specially designed equipment, accessories that have undergone cleansing and sterilization, the incidence of these infections can be avoided.

The surgical site infection control market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future pertaining to factors including mounting prevalence of several chronic diseases such as cancer, coronary heart diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney ailments resulting in rising number of surgical interventions, increasing awareness regarding infection control measures, increasing concern about hospital acquired infections along with rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections and many others.

The growth in aging population coupled increasing fatalities with several diseases around the world, would augment the demand for surgical site infection control, in the global market. Factors such as sedentary and lethargic lifestyle coupled with unhygienic conditions will surge the global disease burden. The high susceptibility of aging population is highly related with acquiring of infectious diseases due to weak immune system owing to less physical activity. As per WHO, 7% of hospitalized patients in developed countries and 10% patients in the developing countries are expected to get infected by some healthcare associated infection. Moreover, the virulent nature of the infectious agent, low patient susceptibility, presence of several other diseases, contaminating factors like infected materials as well as bacterial burden are among the many other factors that will boost the market growth for surgical site infection control.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

• The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

• Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

• Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

• Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

• Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to surgical site infection control agents has been reduced coupled with reduction in number of surgeries and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on surgical site infection control market to a certain extent

The key players profiled in this report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Biomerieux, Kimberly-Clark, Pacon Manufacturing, American Polyfilm, Steris, Getinge AB and Belimed.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global surgical site infection control market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global surgical site infection control market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global surgical site infection control market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

