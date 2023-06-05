Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,414 in the last 365 days.

ERYTECH announces that Akkadian has initiated proceedings to postpone the vote on the merger with Pherecydes

/EIN News/ -- ERYTECH announces that Akkadian
has initiated proceedings to postpone the vote
on the merger with Pherecydes

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), June 5, 2023 ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that Akkadian Partners has initiated legal proceedings to obtain the postponement of the vote on the merger with Pherecydes at the Annual General Meeting on June 23.

Akkadian's legal action against ERYTECH aims to obtain the adjournment of the vote on certain resolutions at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 23, 2023, so that ERYTECH shareholders will not be able to vote on the merger with Pherecydes.

Akkadian is also requesting the appointment of a legal expert to review the terms of the merger.

Akkadian Partners' legal action is part of their campaign to destabilize ERYTECH. To the best of ERYTECH's knowledge, Akkadian held 1,850,000 ERYTECH shares on May 24, 2023, representing around 5% of the company's share capital.

ERYTECH intends to obtain the dismissal of this legal action, which it considers unfounded, and thus enable its shareholders to vote on the merger with Pherecydes on June 23.

About ERYTECH

ERYTECH is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases.

On February 15 2023, ERYTECH announced its intended strategic combination with PHERECYDES to create a global player in extended phage. More detail can be found in the press release.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

CONTACTS

ERYTECH                     
Eric Soyer
CFO & COO		 NewCap
Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor relations
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
+33 4 78 74 44 38
investors@erytech.com 		+33 1 44 71 94 94
erytech@newcap.eu

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

ERYTECH announces that Akkadian has initiated proceedings to postpone the vote on the merger with Pherecydes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more