Uzbekistan – World Bank: Promising projects for 2023-2024 considered

UZBEKISTAN, June 4 - The Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Qudbiyev met with the Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank Antonella Bassani.

Mr. Qudbiyev congratulated Antonella Bassani on her appointment to her current position and her first visit to Uzbekistan.

As part of the agenda, current investment projects of the World Bank and promising projects for 2023-2024 were discussed.

As Antonella Bassani noted, the macroeconomic stability achieved in Uzbekistan is recognized worldwide. Very few countries have achieved this in the last three years of the crisis.

An exchange of views took place on priority areas for Uzbekistan as energy, telecommunications, the chemical industry, transport, social and gender aspects. Together with the World Bank, an agreement was reached to continue work in these areas.

Representatives of the World Bank emphasized that reforms carried out in one area affect the development of other sectors of the economy and contribute to their transformation.

As part of the meeting with the World Bank Vice President, documents were signed on the projects “Stage 2 of Livestock Development” and “Financial Sector Reform”.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to actively develop joint projects and implement the tasks set in the future.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan