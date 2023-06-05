Complete List of Winners Officially Unveiled for 2023 Vega Digital Awards: Season 1

2023 Vega Digital Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2023 Vega Digital Awards S2 Call for Entries

The 2023 Vega Digital Awards has concluded its first competitive season of the year and has since announced its list of official winners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Vega Digital Awards has concluded its first competitive season of the year and has since announced its list of official winners, honoring digital media excellence the world throughout. Over 1200 submissions were submitted from 22 countries into the multitude of categories available in the competition, demonstrating the awards’ influence gained from honoring excellence through the years.

The Vega Digital Awards is organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate in order to honor digital content creators, who pioneer new horizons in an ever-changing landscape. “The industry has undergone rapid changes over the years and it brings us joy to see people thriving in spite of it, as evidenced by the entries we had received,” Thomas Brandt, IAA’s spokesperson said. “Congratulations to the winners and thank you for pushing the boundaries of possibilities with your works.”

IAA helps ensure impartiality by incorporating a jury system. The jury was made up of industry professionals whose works demonstrate excellence. Combined with a set of strict assessment criteria, the competition was able to ensure victory went to those who were deserving.

Grand Jury Panel

Numerous professionals were onboarded as jurors to judge the submitted entries this season. These individuals are respectable industry leaders within their own disciplines and belong to leading digital enterprises, such as Managing Partner at Driving Growth - Robert Mitchell, Associate Creative Director of ANOMALY - Joaquin Lynch Garay, Chief Creative Officer / Founder of Birger Linke Design - Birger Linke, Founder of AdvAge Advertising & NFT Cube Agency - Maria Afroditi Patsi, Creative at Mother New York - Kushal Birari, CEO of design with FRANK - Chloe Fan, Creative at Snap Inc. - Yeon Sang Yoon, Chairman at Asia MarTech Society - Ken Ip, Creative Producer at Mondlicht Studios - Zhanna, Chief Experience Officer at Key Medium - Ali Jaffar, and many more.

Each entry was examined using relevant industry standards to ensure they were up to standards. On top of that, the competition exercised blind judging, where jurors looked at each entry in a vacuum and made a value judgement entirely on its own merits.

Participation of International Brands

The Vega Digital Awards continue to gain traction with each passing year, leading to known entities populating its list of entrants. Direct submissions from companies such as Rodeo FX, Player One Trailers, Gravity Global, Crystal Dynamics, Infernozilla, Holition Ltd, Pico Art International Pte Ltd, We Are Social, C-4 Analytics LLC, AARP, Pan Am Museum Foundation, BORN Group, Forum One, Groove Jones, Alkemy X, and State Farm Insurance Company can be seen.

There were also submissions made by entrants who produced works for famous companies, such as Cartier, ESPN, Tencent Mobile (Level Infinite), Sony LIV, VOID Interactive, JM Lexus, Target, Lenzing Group, Yahoo TV, Hulu, Electronic Arts Inc., EA Sports FIFA, Henkel, Discovery Channel, Grammarly, The Mecum Auction Company, HP Inc., and Acer.

The complete list of Vega Awards Winners is now available on the official website here: https://vegaawards.com/.

“It’s evident to us that this season’s winners will be defining and reshaping the industry going forward,” Thomas remarked. “It is our privilege to honor these individuals who are expanding digital horizons every single day. As they continue to push the limits on what’s possible, we acknowledge and honor these leaders of the digital age.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.