Global Skin And Hide Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Skin And Hide Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers skin and hide market research and every facet of the skin and hide market analysis. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the skin and hide market size is predicted to reach a value of $173.96 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for leather is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major skin and hide market leaders include Norilia Nordic, Sanimax, Texpac Hide & Skin Ltd., AI Bravo Leather Industries, J & E Sedgwick & Co., OZ-YUKSEL Leather Company, JBS Couros, Koktaslar Leather, Siddiq Leather Works Pvt. Tannery, Gruppo Mastrotto SpA, Leather Working Group.

Skin And Hide Market Segments

1) By Products: Cattle Hides, Buffalo Hides, Horse Hides

2) By Type: Natural, Artificial

3) By Application: Household, Commercial

This type of hide or skin refers to an animal's skin that has been dried or tanned for use by humans. Skin is the outer covering of tiny animals like deer and goats, whereas hide is the outer covering of large animals from the bovine group or any other large mammals. It is used to create a variety of goods, including garments, cooking equipment, storage containers, and many others.

