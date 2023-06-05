Roads Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Roads Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Roads Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the roads market research. As per TBRC’s roads market forecast, the roads market size is predicted to reach a value of $330.74 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.2% through the forecast period.

The rising number of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest roads market share. Major players in the market include Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Dilip Buildcon Limited, Tata Projects, China Communications Construction Company Ltd., Granite Construction Inc., Hunan Bridge Construction Group Co. Ltd., Kiewit Corporation, Lane Construction Corporation, Sichuan Railway Investment Group Co. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

Roads Market Segments

1) By Type: Highway, Street, Bridge

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By Construction Type: New Construction, Reconstruction, Repair

This type of infrastructure refers to a long, narrow section of paved or smoothed ground designed for use by motor vehicles. This type of infrastructure is used to connect various cities, towns, and even villages, and they provide a vital mechanism for getting cars and people from one place to another. It involves the design and construction of this type of infrastructure.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Roads Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Roads Market Growth

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

