Newly Entrant Correctional Officers Sworn in

84 Newly Entrant Correctional Officers (NECO) of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) has taken their Oath or Affirmation on Enlistment at the Correctional Service Headquarter, Rove on 30 May 2023

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau says, “I am pleased to inform you that in accordance with section 123 (2) of the Solomon Islands Constitution and section 10 of the Correctional Service Act 2007,You are appointed as an officer in the Correctional Service Solomon Islands for a two (2) years probationary period with effect from your date of appointment”.

Commissioner Mactus Forau signing the Newly Entrant Correctional Officer Appointment as Deputy Commissioner Administration looks on.

He adds, your appointment is subject to the provision of the Correctional Service Act 2007 and Regulation 2008, and the General Orders.

He reiterates to NECOs that today you promise before the Almighty God, His Majesty the King, Solomon Islands Government and the People of Solomon Islands that you will obey all orders and subject yourself to Acts, Orders and Regulation relating to CSSI

“The only way forward to change Solomon Islands depends on you, your attitude, character, commitment and maintain a high level of discipline and professional standards”.

NECO’s signing their new appointment

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands is a key component of Solomon Islands Criminal Justice System and is responsible for persons are convicted and referred to by courts.

“CSSI is a challenging working environment and organisation, and its offers many learning and development opportunities to grow and develop your career pathway, and I welcome you to this Service”, says Forau.

Commissioner on behalf of his Executive, Advisors, Commandants, Directors, Ranks and Files of CSSI do congratulate the Newly Entrant Correctional Officers for their appointment as Correctional Officers.

