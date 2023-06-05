NEW SECRETARY TO CABINET (STC) SWORN-IN

The new Secretary to Cabinet Mr. Nego Sisiolo was sworn-in by the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House Thursday last week.

Mr Sisiolo was the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Service prior to taking up his new role as Sectary to Cabinet following the retirement of former STC James Remobatu.

Sisiolo hails from Baniata Village in Rendova, Western Province. He was born and raised in a missionary family and was married to a woman from Langalanga, Malaita Province.

He holds an Undergraduate degree in public administration & marine affairs from the USP, Fiji and a Postgraduate diploma in business & administration from Massey University, New Zealand. He also holds a Masters in Management (specialization in human resource management) from Massey University.

STC Nego Sisiolo takes his Oath of Office and Allegiance before the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House

His professional carrier spans back as a lecturer in management & administration at the then SICHE School of finance and administration. He also attended the PLP (Pacific Leadership Program (SI Country reprensentive stationed in Honiara). The PLP is a regional NGO based in Suva with various country representatives in the region.

He was also a former URS Australian Pty Ltd human resource management (HRM) technical adviser to SIG-Public service.

His career in the Public Services started as a Chief administrative officer (industrial relations), then promoted to Assistance Secretary (policy reform), then further promoted to Deputy Secretary (governance) and then as Permanent Secretary-MPS for 8 years before assuming the new role as STC.

Mr Sisiolo said he is humbled to serve the SIG and its good people in his new role as the STC.

ENDS///

-GCU Press