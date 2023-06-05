Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the painting and wall covering contractors market size is predicted to reach $243.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.2%.
The growth in the painting and wall covering contractors market is due to rising housing demand. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major wall painting contractors include ADFORS, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Asian Paints Ltd., Benjamin Moore & Co., A.S. Création Tapeten AG.
Global Painting And Wall Covering Contractors Market Segments
• By Product Type: Wall Panel, Wall Paper, Tile, Metal Wall Covering, Other Products
• By Application: New Construction, Renovation
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The painting and wall covering contractors refer to the sector consisting of businesses mostly involved in painting heavy (engineering) constructions as well as paper hanging, decorating, and painting buildings.
