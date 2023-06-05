Asian Lubricants Industry Association to hold Annual Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on June 11-13
We are delighted to host our Annual Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant and dynamic city that reflects the growth and diversity of the Asian lubricants market”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated Annual Meeting will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 11 to 13, 2023. The theme of the event is “Developing Resilience and Robustness in an Uncertain World”.
This year’s conference will unite over 100 industry leaders, experts and stakeholders from around the globe. With a prime focus on the lubricants industry in Asia, the conference will explore the multitude of opportunities and challenges it faces amidst the global environmental agenda and the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.
Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions, insightful presentations and valuable networking opportunities on topics such as:
● The impact of lubricants in reducing emissions and improving efficiency
● Communicating the role of lubricants
● Understanding and driving sustainability in the Industry
● Strategies for responding to industry challenges
“We are delighted to host our Annual Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant and dynamic city that reflects the growth and diversity of the Asian lubricants market,” says Mr. Eugene Tan, chief executive of ALIA. “The conference will provide a valuable platform for our members and partners to exchange insights, share best practices and explore new opportunities in this developing region.”
We are entering the Asian decade for lubricants, as Asia is poised to become the largest and fastest-growing lubricant market in the world. With this growth comes the responsibility to contribute to the environmental sustainability of our industry and our planet. “This is why ALIA has chosen to focus on how lubricants can help address the environmental challenges and opportunities facing our industry and our customers,” says Tan.
Registration numbers for the ALIA Annual Meeting have exceeded pre-Covid levels, indicating a strong interest and confidence in the upcoming event. Attendees who are not yet registered for next week’s conference are encouraged to do so without delay, as spaces are limited.
Be part of the ALIA Annual Conference 2023 and make your mark on the future of lubricants and environmental sustainability. To learn more about the conference, including the agenda, speakers, sponsors and registration details, please visit the official website at https://asianlubricants.org/alia-annual-meeting-2023 or contact the ALIA Secretariat secretariat@asianlubricants.org.
About ALIA
The Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) is the association for the Asian lubricants industry. We represent over 100 businesses across the entire lubricants value chain including lubricant marketers and manufacturers, suppliers, technology partners, logistics providers and distributors. We provide services to help members grow their business and practical support to further the interests of lubricants business in the Asia Pacific region.
We are moving the Asian Lubricants Industry forward. Together.
