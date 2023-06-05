Global Architectural And Structural Metals Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Architectural And Structural Metals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s architectural and structural metals market forecast, the architectural and structural metals market size is predicted to reach a value of $720.94 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global architectural and structural metals industry is due to the growing construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest architectural and structural metals market share. Major architectural and structural metals companies include NCI Building Systems Inc., Gibraltar Industries Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Arconic Inc., Nucor Corporation.
Architectural And Structural Metals Market Segments
● By Type: Plate Work And Fabricated Structural Products, Ornamental And Architectural Metal Products
● By Application: Construction, Manufacturing, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Architectural and structural metals refer to the high-standard and well-designed components that are engaged in holding a building together. They are used in the construction industry to form structural components.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Architectural And Structural Metals Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Architectural And Structural Metals Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
