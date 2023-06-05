Additive Manufacturing Market Size Expected To Reach $34.22 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s additive manufacturing market forecast, the additive manufacturing market size is predicted to reach a value of $34.22 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global additive manufacturing industry is due to the increasing demand for 3D printing. North America region is expected to hold the largest additive manufacturing market share. Major additive manufacturing companies include 3D Systems Inc., Envisiontec GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Materialise NV, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, EOS GmbH.
Additive Manufacturing Market Segments
● By Technology: Stereolithography, Polyjet Printing, Binder Jetting Printing, Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Thermal Dimensional Printing, Other Technologies
● By Material Type: Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Other Materials
● By Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Government And Defence, Industrial Or Business Machines, Education And Research, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Additive manufacturing refers to the method of combining materials to create three-dimensional items using three-dimensional (3D) model data. Layer after layer is added in additive manufacturing till the product is finished. The majority of the time, additive manufacturing employs only the materials required for the component, drastically reducing production waste.
