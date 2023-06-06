Cub Ensures Freshest Shopper Experiences with Upshop’s Expiration Date Management
Cub invests in proven shelf-life management solution to make sure expired products never end up in shopping carts
Upshop’s solution goes beyond store enablement, giving our operations and merchandising leadership teams the reporting needed to ensure long-term success and further optimize our inventory assortment”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upshop, the leading provider of AI-driven retail software for store operations, is proud to announce that Cub has implemented its Expiration Date Management product across 55 stores. The partnership is expected to deliver over $1.5M in annual shrink savings to Cub, with a potential for even greater savings as the program expands into center store grocery. The rollout marks an expansion of the partnership between the two companies, which has been in place for labeling/scales management, recipe management, traceability, and inventory management for more than a decade.
“Cub has been putting the communities in Minnesota at the center of our stores for over 50 years. Expiration Date Management is another core investment which ensures the freshest offerings across the store, without additional effort for our associates,” said Dan Triplett, VP of Sales, Merchandising, and Marketing of Cub.
Upshop's technology makes it easy for employees to execute with efficiency, offering targeted notifications and workflow guidance to ensure that soon-to-expire products are properly rotated and, if necessary, removed from shelves before expiring. This initiative enables Cub to deliver on its freshness commitment to shoppers, ensuring that customers consistently receive the highest quality products.
“Upshop’s solution goes beyond store enablement, giving our operations and merchandising leadership teams the reporting needed to ensure long-term success and further optimize our inventory assortment,” said Luke Anderson, CIO of Cub.
Following an initial pilot in the Stillwater store last fall, Cub began deployment of Upshop Expiration Date Management in March, with a rollout to 55 Cub stores completed in under four weeks. The program has been well received by employees, who appreciate the ease of use and the ability to better manage inventory.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Cub to help them continue to be recognized by shoppers for fresh foods and an all-around enjoyable shopping experience,” said Shamus Hines, CEO of Upshop. "Upshop’s entire platform is designed to make the day-to-day workload easier for store associates, with Expiration Date Management empowering the Cub team to spend less time managing inventory and more time dedicated to serving shoppers. We look forward to continuing to work with Cub and other retailers to drive significant cost savings and improve operations."
Expiration Date Management is already being used by leading grocers such as Raley’s, Southeastern Grocers, Price Chopper, and Lunds and Byerlys. These grocers have all benefited from the implementation by reducing on-shelf expired items through automated, easy-to-follow notifications, while receiving real-time expired shrink analytics.
