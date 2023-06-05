VSP investigates incident that left one person dead, another injured in Leicester

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates incident that left one person dead, another injured in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vermont (Sunday, June 4, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident in which one person was killed and a second person was injured Sunday night, June 4, 2023, in Leicester.

The investigation began following a 911 call at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance on U.S. Route 7. Responding law-enforcement officers discovered one man dead at the scene and a second suffering from injuries. The injured man was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

VSP is investigating a report that a black Nissan sedan was seen leaving the area.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond on Monday morning. Police departments from Brandon and Middlebury are providing assistance.

Following processing of the crime scene by CSST, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No one is currently in custody. The identities of the people involved will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -