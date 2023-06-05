New Historical Fiction Novel Explores Clash of Cultures and Morals in the Dark Ages
Ian McKay Nunn's "Maelstrom" highlights the struggle between cultural norms and personal convictions in a captivating coming-of-age storyNEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian McKay Nunn, a student of art and culture for over 40 years, delves deep into the effects of culture on individuals and the ways societal norms shape a person's identity in his latest historical fiction novel, "Maelstrom." The first book in the captivating series, "The Chronicle of the Ostmen," sheds light on how cultural influences have been abused throughout history to keep the elite in power.
Maelstrom: A Historical Fiction Novel About Culture and Morals
The story follows the life of a privileged young nobleman, Mael MacConail, who is indifferent to religion and God's plans for his life. However, when the monastery is raided by Danish settlers – the Ostmen – his world is turned upside down. Taken hostage and thrust into an unfamiliar culture, Mael finds himself caught in the middle of a war between the Danes and the Saxons. He must confront his true convictions, decide where his loyalties lie, and navigate the clash of cultures that challenge his beliefs.
A Vivid Glimpse into the Dark Ages
"Maelstrom" transports readers to the violent and tumultuous Dark Ages through richly detailed storytelling and illustrations. The novel explores themes of power and dominance, shedding light on the strategies and challenges faced by opposing peoples in their struggle for control. As a coming-of-age story, it highlights the struggle to accept or reject cultural norms that are thrust upon us.
"The Chronicle of the Ostmen explores how society impacts our personal values and ideals and how society uses their cultural constructs to make people conform," Nunn said.
Maelstrom: Book One of 'The Chronicle of the Ostmen'
By Ian McKay Nunn
ISBN: (9781638125488) (9781638125495)
About the Author
Born to Scottish parents who immigrated to the Antipodes in search of a better life, Ian McKay Nunn draws inspiration from his experiences living and growing in a foreign land with differing cultures. He has always been fascinated by migration, the impact of trade on the sea, and the Norsemen's exploits in settlement and absorbed by cultures. "Maelstrom" is the first book in a captivating series that promises to enthrall readers. Nunn currently resides in New South Wales, Australia.
