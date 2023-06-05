Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Virtu, TD, and Canopy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 - April 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

Class Period: February 28, 2022 - May 3, 2023 (For securities of First Horizon Corporation Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 21, 2023

During the Class Period, Defendants materially misled the investing public, thereby inflating the price of First Horizon securities, by publicly issuing false and/or misleading statements and/or omitting to disclose material facts necessary to make Defendants’ statements, as set forth herein, not false and/or misleading. The statements and omissions were materially false and/or misleading because they failed to disclose material adverse information and/or misrepresented the truth about TD Bank’s business, operations, and ability to timely close the First Horizon acquisition and/or obtain the necessary regulatory approvals as alleged herein. These material misstatements and/or omissions of material facts had the cause and effect of creating in the market an unrealistically positive assessment of First Horizon’s value, thus causing First Horizon’s common stock to be overvalued and artificially inflated or maintained at all relevant times. Defendants’ materially false and/or misleading statements and omissions of material facts during the Class Period directly or proximately caused or were a substantial contributing cause of the damages sustained by Plaintiff and other members of the Class that purchased First Horizon’s securities at artificially inflated prices and were harmed when the truth was revealed.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Class Period: May 31, 2022 - May 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

