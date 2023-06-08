Submit Release
Margaret’s the Couture Cleaners announces Sponsorship of the Costume Society of America Meeting & Symposium

Costume Society of America. 49th Annual Meeting & Symposium. Crossroads of Dress & Adornment: Creativity, Culture & Collaboration

Costume Society of America

Margaret's the Couture Cleaners Since 1953

Our mission at Margaret’s is to offer the finest couture cleaning and repair services, all under one roof. To accomplish this, we emphasize excellence through artisanal craftsmanship.”
— Katia Graytok, CMO
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is pleased to announce that it was one of the Silver Level 2023 Symposium Sponsors at the 49th Annual Meeting and Symposium in Salt Lake City, Utah, from May 23 through 27, 2023. The theme, "Crossroads of Dress & Adornment: Creativity, Culture, and Collaboration," created the umbrella for a rich program of special presentations, concurrent sessions, off-site explorations, and workshops. The keynote panel featured Fleurette Estes, Pamela Brown, and Joy Farley, three Diné (Navajo) sisters from Utah who shared stories of their lives on and off the reservation and their professional journeys as weavers, teachers, and photographers.

Attendees heard plenary presentations from award-winning scholars, and concurrent session speakers covered diverse topics such as science fiction costuming, dandy style, convict dress, Italian Renaissance portraiture, and the process of mounting uniforms.

This year's meeting and symposium celebrated the Costume Society of America's 50th Anniversary. Founded on March 23, 1973, and incorporated in the state of New York on September 12, 1973, CSA fosters an understanding of the appearance and dress practices of people across the globe through research, education, preservation, and design. Their network of members studies the past, examines the present, and anticipates the future of clothing and fashion. Highlights included a design exhibition of clothing deconstructed and reconstructed using preowned clothes, fabric scraps, and repurposing materials; the functional and sustainable design solutions were aesthetic and expressive and inspired by each costume designer's research, incorporating elements of design and culture.

The Costume Society of America (CSA) fosters an understanding of the appearance and dress practices of people across the globe through research, education, preservation, and design. Our network of members studies the past, examines the present, and anticipates the future of clothing and fashion. CSA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on March 28, 1973, and incorporated in New York on September 12, 1973. The organization serves its members and promotes its goals with national symposia and publications, including the annual journal Dress and its monthly electronic newsletter, CSA e-News. In addition, CSA serves individuals, students, institutions, and libraries. Our primary membership consists of individuals from various backgrounds, both generalist and specialist, who share a passion for the history and serious study of costume. Learn more at costumesocietyamerica.com.

Since its founding in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team with a nationwide reputation for excellence. We have developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles.

As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret's has spent the last decade enhancing their master care for couture and specialty garments of all types. Margaret's has the expertise and artisans on staff and has become the nation's leading service provider for couture, vintage garments, costumes and apparel, handbags, bridal gowns, leathers, and more. Their team of leather craft experts and renowned masters has earned Margaret's the reputation as "Rodeo's Most Recommended."
