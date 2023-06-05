No more middle management – says new book “Management in AI powered world” by Darko Butina
The middle management will be eradicated and the future for white-collar jobs will be customer relationship jobs. React now or be irrelevant in the future.
AI is eating the world! JOIN THE FEAST!”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Darko Butina, author of the book “Management in AI powered world”, claims that middle management will be eradicated and that the future for white-collar jobs will be customer relationship jobs. He also believes that unless your company immediately adapts its strategy to the AI reality of tomorrow, it will become irrelevant in the future.
— Darko Butina
On the flip side, Darko mentions that new opportunities await those that embrace the change in the new AI powered world. He also believes that AI will enable new leaders to emerge in (almost) all industries. Furthermore, Darko provides the outline of a new strategy framework, called Compleximplicity, which can help companies to adapt to the new AI powered future of tomorrow.
When asked why he decided to write the book, Darko Butina explained: “I have always been part of the executive management of the companies I was engaged with, and I was fortunate enough to have worked for some of the most advanced companies in the world – not large enterprises, but fast, creative, and innovative SMEs. This exposed me not only to the management as such but also to applications of machine learning and AI technologies already for a period of longer than the last 15 years. Through my experiences I was able to get a unique insight on how management will need to change to be successful in the new AI world of tomorrow. And this is what I want to share with the public and interested readers.”
Darko argues for his case by explaining first how major technological advancements brought various industrial revolutions. These brought not only technological and business advancements, but also promoted changes in management and even enabled significant social changes. According to the book, AI will have a similar impact to both the evolution of management as well as to our lives. Furthermore, while the role of top management will not change too much, we will very likely see an eradication of the middle management, because the AI solutions will replace its role more efficiently and also with more attention to the employees and their well-being, than middle management standardly grants.
Because the business is and will continue to be done between people as ultimate beneficiaries on both sides, Darko predicts that there will be significant increase of need for customer relationships related roles. Which is where the majority of today’s white-collar employees will be able to transition to.
The book does not answer all the questions that both current and future developments of AI will bring about, but it does point a direction, where these developments will most likely that us, as people and as civilization.
All in all, the book “Management in AI powered world” does present a very useful read for anybody connected with management, company strategy and how business will evolve with the advancement of AI in the future.
About Darko Butina
Darko is a proud husband and father of three amazing kids in addition to being an executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experiences from emerging start-ups to large established players. Darko has been involved with companies that are applying and using machine learning already for more than 15 years.
About the book “Management in AI powered world”
The book is published in English language on Amazon globally. You can find it at Amazon US at https://www.amazon.com/dp/3952586609, Amazon DE at https://www.amazon.de/dp/3952586609, Amazon UK at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/3952586609 and on all other Amazon websites around the world.
