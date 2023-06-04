Vietjet offers discounted tickets on int'l routes

VIETNAM, June 4 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet offers passengers tickets priced from zero đồng in its international flight network to welcome a series of new routes including HCM City-Kochi and HCM City-Jakarta.

These tickets (excluding taxes and fees and holidays of each market) are available every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from now to December 31, 2023 at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, Vietjet said.

It added that they are applied for all routes connecting Việt Nam to Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China) and Southeast Asia with flexible flight schedules from August 10 to March 31, 2024.

Passengers can double their privileges with Sky Care travel insurance package - maximum benefit insurance and global health, accumulating bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Việt Nam via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.— VNS



