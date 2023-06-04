[Elites Discussion] The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Ten Parallel Forums Held for Industry Leaders to Discuss New Pathways in Infrastructure Construction

MACAU, June 4 - During the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), ten parallel forums were successfully held, where 180 guests from different countries and regions shared their insights, covering topics including new energy, smart rail transit, green and low-carbon technologies, intelligent aviation ecosystem and ESG, with a view to usher in new dynamics for international infrastructure development.

Focusing on the frontiers of the industry and exploring new directions for infrastructure development in the new era

Industry elites shared their advanced insights on the development and future trend of the international design and consulting industry, digital intelligence-driven international infrastructure development, China-Latin America infrastructure co-operation, green development of China-PSC infrastructure co-operation, current international infrastructure development and related co-operation projects. They discussed on exploring nascent pathways for international infrastructure co-operation in the context of green and low-carbon sustainable development, digitalisation prospects, and diversified modes of investment and financing.

China and Latin American countries came together to explore new directions for infrastructure co-operation

The 9th China-Latin America Infrastructure Co-operation Forum included three thematic activities, focusing on topics such as green transformation, digital intelligence-driven innovation, smart transport, and new energy. The guests expressed their views on the alignment of development strategies, the construction of co-operation mechanisms and the promotion of major programmes between China and Latin America, jointly fostering solid and practical co-operation between the two sides. China-Latin America co-operation will take green, low-carbon and digital innovation as a new direction, in the meantime, the Forum will continue to play a leading role in posting forward the implementation of major co-operation projects.

Proposal for green transformation with by the industry

The parallel forum on Green and Low Carbon Water Affairs and International Co-operation and 2023 Annual Meeting of the Mainland China-Macao Belt and Road Business and Professional Services Council revolved around the severe water supply-demand imbalance.

The forum presented the demand of Macao in terms of urban sewage and recycling, and the green and low-carbon technologies are bringing huge opportunities to the market. New technological breakthrough, which is one of the current topics of considerable interest to the international industry, is required to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions of seawater desalination and sewage recycling. Fixating on green and low-carbon water affairs and international co-operation, the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Business and Professional Services Council is of strong and practical importance.

China and PSCs jointly endeavoured to facilitate green and low-carbon infrastructure development

At the parallel forum on “Green Development of Infrastructure Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, guests from China and PSCs explored possibilities for pushing forward the green and low-carbon infrastructure development in Mainland China, Macao and PSCs by virtue of strengthened co-operation in areas including green technologies, digital economy and green finance.

The forum reflected that the Portuguese-speaking countries attached great importance to and effectively utilised Macao’s platform. Many participants hope that the infrastructure projects in Portuguese-speaking countries would serve as a strong example of collaboration between China and other parties, offering solid and substantial support for the economic development of each country. It is hoped that the Forum will continue to leverage its function as a China-PSCs platform, creating more opportunities for bilateral trade and investment co-operation, and motivating more Chinese enterprises to invest in Portuguese-speaking countries to better meet the needs of sustainable and socially benefiting construction.