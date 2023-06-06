[Latest] Global Tobacco Paper Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 1.91 Billion By 2032, At 6.5% CAGR
Global Tobacco Paper Market was at US$ 1.30 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 1.91 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 6.5% between 2023 and 2032.
The Global Tobacco Paper Market was estimated at USD 1.30 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1.91 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Global Tobacco Paper Market: Overview
The tobacco paper market falls in the small industry category and mainly comprises manufacturing, packaging, and selling. Mainly, the business activities are undertaken in rural areas where the availability of raw materials and end-product distribution is easy and convenient. Post COVID-19 pandemic, the tobacco market is expected to maintain a steady demand in the consumer market owing to the population’s constant need for chewing tobacco products.
However, a major population is getting aware of the hazards of tobacco consumption and in response, they prefer quitting tobacco to enable a quality of life. Therefore, this is more probably to lead the tobacco paper industry to find innovative solutions to offer hazard-free tobacco products to retain consumerism in the market.
Global Tobacco Paper Market: Growth Drivers
The drivers of the tobacco paper market are largely significant that is inclusive of paper type, quality, and compatibility. Since the market witnessed a huge demand for tobacco products in the past and expects to continue witnessing a robust demand in the coming years, the manufacturers are introducing new products in the end-user market to suffice the enlarged demand. In addition, the market is also expected to grow in the coming years against the backdrop of an increase in consumer base with the demand for different flavors, styles, and appearances.
On the other hand, the government laws are getting stringent and favor environmental conservation. Therefore, environmental laws need to be followed while farming cannabis or tobacco-related products. The demand for eco-friendly and products with low/minimum hazards are most likely to encourage market developments.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Tobacco Paper Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Tobacco Paper Market size was valued at around USD 1.30 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.91 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on material type segmentation, the hemp segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on paper grade segmentation, the plug wrap segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
F) May 2022: WHO has flagged tobacco products to be dangerous for human health as well as the environment. As an example, the cost of cleaning cigarette litter is around USD 3 billion on a global scale. Countries such as France and the U.S. have already designed lawful frameworks to counter the environmental hazards of tobacco. Therefore, WHO has urged other countries to follow an anti-tobacco environment to boost sustainability.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global tobacco paper market. The region comprises a number of popular tobacco vendors in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the market is also expected to relay a negative influence as the governments have introduced several laws and other norms to prevent any illegal activities in the industry. On the flip side, the market is also accountable to attract more consumers to tobacco products owing to the low hazards of tobacco consumption.
Key Players
PT Bukit Muria Jaya
Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co Ltd
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.,
Glatz Fienpapiere
Republic Technologies Ltd
Delfortgroup AG
Others
The Global Tobacco Paper Market is segmented as follows:
By Material
Hemp Wood
Sisal
Rice
Pulp
Linen
Flax
By Paper Type
Plug Wrap
Cigarette Tissue
Tipping Base
By Weight
10 gsm
10-30 gsm
30 gsm & above
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
