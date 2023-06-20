The Beljanski Foundation, Renowned Cancer Research Institute, Host Event to Promote Upcoming Cancer Conference

Sylvie Beljanski

The cocktail party was held on June 1st, 2023, for local media and influencers to build excitement for the most important holistic cancer conference of 2023.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned expert Sylvie Beljanski, founder of the Beljanski Foundation and author of the best-selling book “Winning the War on Cancer,” spoke at a cocktail party on June 1, 2023, at the Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk, in Jacksonville, Florida, about the upcoming Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference set to take place on October 13-15, 2023. She captivated the audience through an engaging presentation showcasing groundbreaking research and innovative approaches to cancer treatment. Sylvie helped launch The Beljanski Foundation, a highly acclaimed cancer research institute and revered non-profit, to continue the work of her father, Dr. Mirko Beljanski. The organization's objective is to research and disseminate information about effective, non-toxic natural solutions that may be used alone or in conjunction with traditional Western medicine.

“Confronted with increased pollution and epidemics of cancer and other chronic diseases, the overall mission of The Beljanski Foundation is to study and share knowledge of effective, non-toxic natural answers that work both alone and in synergy with traditional Western medicine,” informs Sylvie Beljanski.

At the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, The Beljanski Foundation will share cutting-edge cancer solutions, science, and support from top doctors and cancer conquerors in holistic, functional, and integrative medicine. Cancer patients, cancer caregivers, cancer doctors, cancer coaches and experts, and anyone interested in learning more about cancer prevention and recovery using functional and integrative medicine are welcome at the event. The conference’s goal is to provide attendees with education, inspiration, community, networking, presentations, workshops, technology, scientific breakthroughs, entertainment, fundraising, and a Black-Tie Gala Dinner.

With this conference, the Beljanski Foundation hopes to raise money to fund a new research program to study breast cancer stem cells. “Cancer stem cells are those aggressive cells that remain resistant to chemotherapy. They are the cause of cancer relapse. As long as we do not have a way to destroy them successfully, cancer survivors will live in fear that their cancer will return. Chemotherapy alone is unable to kill cancer stem cells, but there are some other very promising options already available. New research is needed, and based on initial results obtained with ovarian and pancreatic cancer stem cells, we have reasons to be very optimistic.” says renowned expert Sylvie Beljanski, author of the best-selling book “Winning the War on Cancer.”

To learn more about the Beljanski Foundation and the research programs previously funded, go to www.beljanski.org

To learn more about the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, click here: https://integrativecancerconference.com

To register for the conference, use promo code BELJANSKI for 10% off your tickets.

To learn more about Sylvie Beljanski and her award-winning book, click here: https://winningthewaroncancer.com