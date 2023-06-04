MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, May 22, 2023, to Monday, May 29, 2023

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 22, 2023, through Monday, May 29, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 22, 2023

A Ruger .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 900 block of 52nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Armed Carjacking, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Implements of a Crime, and Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon. CCN: 23-080-505

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, National Firearms Act, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-080-836

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of Otis Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Malek Pelham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-081-436

A Smith & Wesson 5906 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Jeffrey Mcilwain, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Kha’Ronn Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, No Permit, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-081-538

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-079-750

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old William Samuel Murray, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-081-638

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-081-689

A Palmetto PA-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle, an Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber assault rifle, a “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below), and two BB guns were recovered in the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-081-699

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-081-903

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-081-966

A FMK AR-1 Extreme 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-082-093

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Springfield Armory XDS .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-082-150

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Tubman Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-082-271

A Century Arms TP-9S Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 49th Street and Central Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Lavelle Windell Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-082-272

Thursday, May 25, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-082-681

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 51st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-082-695

A Beretta 950 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Levis Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kelon Rafique, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-082-806

Friday, May 26, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of I-695 Eastbound and 11th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Gregory L. Dandridge, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 23-082-958

An Ithaca Feather Lite 37 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-083-114

A Marlin 336 30-30 rifle was recovered in the 4300 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-083-166

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 6100 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Daveion Antonio Ervin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-083-359

A BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Kirkland S. Lofton, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 23-083-448

Saturday, May 27, 2023

A Walther PPQ 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Michael Jerome Ragland, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-083-551

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jamal Anderson Jones, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-083-612

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of University Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-083-698

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Van Buren Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-083-742

A Ruger LC-9S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kaniyah Adams, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-083-926

A FN FNX-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tremell Rashaud Mckinney, Jr., of Fayettesville, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-083-965

Sunday, May 28, 2023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Karol Joseph Molina-Dominguez, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-084-129

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Anthony Sorto, of Northwest, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-084-155

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus Magnum .357 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Malcolm Jalen Sanders, of Clinton, MD, and 32-year-old Jamal Romales Hampton, of Temple Hills, MD for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-084-173

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-084-188

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 46th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kameron Roger, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-084-221

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of L Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Yefri Antonio Castro, of Manassas, VA, 24-year-old Antonio Renteria, of no fixed address, 25-year-old Tony F. Chirinos Gutierrez, of no fixed address, and 23-year-old Dennys Melendez, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-084-239

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Brian Theodore Middough, Sr., of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-084-341

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Joshua Isaiah Poree, of Northwest D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Theft Second Degree, Fugitive from Justice, and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-084-360

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Tanner Court, Southeast. CCN: 23-084-468

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Stephon Clemmons, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-084-556

A BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Gelacio Aguilar, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-084-592

A Canik 55 TP-9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Steven Eric Hollis, Jr., of Hyattsville. MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-084-655

Monday, May 29, 2023

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-084-879

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-084-911

A Smith & Wesson 645 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Ames Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Derrick Antonio Cofield, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-085-082

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4100 block of Lee Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Rondale Jaguar Wilson, of Accokeek, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-085-106

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-085-109

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-085-188

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Lamonte Tate, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-085-191

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

