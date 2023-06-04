Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,337 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GRNA, AAIC, EMBK, and REUN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (NASDAQ: GRNA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GRNA to a group of buyers led by Fall Line Capital, LLC for $0.30 per share in cash.

If you are a GRNA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AAIC and Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, (i) AAIC shareholders will receive 0.3619 shares of Ellington Financial Inc. common stock for each share of AAIC common stock owned; and (ii) AAIC shareholders will also receive $0.09 in cash per share. Following the merger, pre-merger Arlington shareholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are an AAIC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMBK to Applied Intuition, Inc. for $2.88 per share in cash.

If you are an EMBK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REUN to affiliates of MPM BioImpact for $1.12 per share in cash.

If you are a REUN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@lifshitzlaw.com


You just read:

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of GRNA, AAIC, EMBK, and REUN

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more