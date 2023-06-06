Diving into the Depths of the Human Psyche: Awkward Since '82 Debut Album "Masking Anxiety" Resonates with Raw Emotion

album cover

Awkward Since '82 Unveils Highly Anticipated Album "Masking Anxiety" - A Raw and Riveting Pop-Punk Emo Journey out June 23rd 2023

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Awkward Since '82 is thrilled to announce the release of his latest album, "Masking Anxiety." This captivating album combines elements of pop punk and emo, delivering a deeply personal and emotionally charged musical experience that will resonate with fans of the genre.

Inspired by influential acts such as The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, and The Ataris, Awkward Since '82 has crafted a collection of songs that delve into the depths of personal struggles, heartache, and self-discovery. "Masking Anxiety" showcases the artist's talent for blending infectious pop punk hooks with the raw energy of emo, resulting in a sound that is uniquely his own. Listeners can expect thought-provoking lyrics, catchy melodies, and an authentic portrayal of the human experience.

The album's production was entrusted to the acclaimed Dan Tinkler, whose expertise in mixing and mastering has graced numerous successful releases. With his skillful touch, Tinkler brings out the essence of Awkward Since '82's sound, ensuring that each track resonates with its intended emotional impact. Notable contributions on "Masking Anxiety" include the drum tracks provided by the accomplished drummer of Locket, who infuses the album with a powerful and driving rhythm section. Additionally, The Punk Cellist known for his punk covers is featured on the track "Night Raven," adding a captivating classical cello element to the album's sonic tapestry.

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of "Masking Anxiety" need not wait much longer. The album is set to launch on June 23rd, marking a milestone moment in Awkward Since '82's career. Leading the way, the album's first single, "Blocked," has already gained significant attention with over 10,000 streams on Spotify and a dedicated fan base, boasting 6,000 monthly listeners. Its infectious hooks and relatable lyrics have resonated strongly with listeners, building anticipation for the full album. Awkward Since '82 has also earned their stripes as a live performer, having opened for esteemed bands such as Microwaves and Broadway Calls. This experience on stage has honed his craft and solidified his connection with audiences, setting the stage for "Masking Anxiety" to be an immersive live experience.

Prepare to embark on a journey through the depths of human emotion as Awkward Since '82's "Masking Anxiety" hits the airwaves on June 23rd. This album is poised to leave an indelible mark on the pop punk emo landscape and establish Awkward Since '82 as an artist to watch.

