Father's Day, Exclusive Bourbon & Free Bottle Engraving only at Sip & Say!
"It is the range of flavors in each of these bottlings, balanced by some nice burn, that really got me excited and knowing that we would be the only store in the country with these Bourbons".”MERRICK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bourbon is hot right now and it makes a great gift for Father’s Day. Sip & Say Craft Wine & Spirits in Merrick, NY has two exclusive bottlings of Bourbon that are sure to excite all Bourbon enthusiasts and collectors. Sip & Say chose these two offerings, from Filibuster Distillery, known for their "Grain to Bottle" mentality, based on their quality and uniqueness. A surefire way to make this Father's Day, one to remember, is with a free personalized message for Dad, on a special Bourbon, or other wine or spirit bottle.
The hunt is always on, for finding rare bottles of Bourbon. Two limited releases are now available blending 5 year old High Rye Bourbon and 5-year-old Sweet Mash Straight Bourbon. The blend is first aged in new charred American oak, then rested in used French oak wine barrels, before being finished in a third "special" cask for an additional 3 months.
After tasting through many blends, Adam, the owner and Sommelier of Sip & Say, chose Bourbon finished in Hungarian Tokaji barrels, a well known dessert wine and a Bourbon in Moscatel barrels, which is one of the grapes that goes into making Sherry. It is Adam's wine background that helped him taste the plethora of flavors in each of the two finished blends. "It is the range of flavors in each of these bottlings, balanced by some nice burn, that really got me excited and knowing that we would be the only store in the country with these Bourbons".
The Tokaji blend is a uniquely balanced Bourbon with aromas of sweet vanilla, almond and coconut. On the palate, the 112 proof is masked by flavors of almond, crème brûlée, blackberries, nougat and marzipan. This complex and distinctive Bourbon has a smooth finish with toffee, cake, peppery spices and dark roasted grains.
The Moscatel blend offers creamy tropical fruits, baked peach, golden plum, white grape and cardamom. At 113 proof, the flavor is well balanced against the burn, making this a delightfully flavored Bourbon that drinks great neat or with a drop of water or an ice cube.
In addition to these special bottles, Sip & Say offers free bottle engraving on almost every available bottle. Bottles are often kept and cherished for years to come, remembering the day they were received. Customers share, “they've dedicated shelves to displaying gifted, engraved bottles, each one a unique work of art.” A bottle is a great gift, but, “an engraved bottle lasts a lifetime," said Adam. Sip & Say, can also engrave photos, logos and party favors. With so many occasions and holidays where wine or spirits are celebrated, adding a message is an easy addition through Sip & Say's website or by shopping at the store in Merrick, NY. Messages engrave for free, or customers can add a photo or logo for a small fee.
Voters for Bethpage Best of LI and the Long Island Choice Awards have chosen Sip & Say Craft Wine & Spirits as the winner in Best Liquor Store and Best Wine Shop categories. Come visit Sip & Say in person at 2067 Merrick Road Merrick, NY 11566 or SIPSAY.COM.
