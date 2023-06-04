GRAND OPENING RIBBON CUTTING FOR DEER CREEK VILLAGE APARTMENTS
Brand New Affordable Housing Community in Bellevue, NE
This community is also unique in that it offers three and four-bedroom floor plans, making it ideal for larger households that are typically under-housed and under-served.”BELLEVUE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seldin Company and Trinity Housing Development announce the Deer Creek Village Apartments ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The ribbon cutting is at noon, with an open house and tours to follow. The public is invited to attend.
— Zac Guerin
The event will occur at Deer Creek Village, 2361 Betty Court in Bellevue, NE. Executives from Seldin Company and Trinity Housing Development, leaders from community housing advocacy groups, and current residents will be among the attendees.
Deer Creek Village broke ground in 2021, answering the need for additional and affordable housing after flooding in the Spring of 2019 caused the area to experience a loss of nearly 400 homes. “It's great to see new affordable housing being built in this thriving community. It's a positive step forward after the recent floods”, said Zac Guerin, Vice President of Property Management at Seldin Company. “This community is also unique in that it offers three and four-bedroom floor plans, making it ideal for larger households that are typically under-housed and under-served.”
Trinity Housing Development developed this community, which Seldin Company manages. Deer Creek Village is comprised of 48 units and includes modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and on-site maintenance. Community amenities include a beautiful courtyard, playground, BBQ/Picnic area, and a clubhouse with a community room and business center.
Residents started moving into Deer Creek in February of this year and are already enjoying the sense of community and location. For more information and current availability, visit www.Seldin.com/DeerCreekVillage or call 402-651-2073.
About Seldin Company:
Seldin Company, a division of Seldin, LLC, is a leading property management firm with deep roots throughout the Central United States. Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Seldin was founded in 1923 and manages multifamily apartment communities.
About Trinity Housing Development:
Trinity Housing Development is a partnership that includes Ryan Hamilton, Douglas Hamilton, and Mike Hamra, established leaders in affordable housing development, construction, and management.
