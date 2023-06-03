New Haven Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 3, 2023 @ 15:00 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 329 Rotax Road, Monkton Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, 527 Counts

ACCUSED: John A. Gargano

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont.

VICTIM: Vermont State and Local Dispatchers

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2023, Vermont State Police, who were assisted by the Rutland City Police Department issued John Gargano of Monkton a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday June 5, 2023 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of violation of conditions of release. Gargano, who is currently being held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility was found to be in violation of his conditions of release, from May 27, 2023 through June 2, 2023 as he called and harassed both State and local police department dispatchers. During this timeframe, Gargano called and harassed the dispatch centers a total of 527 times.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 5, 2023 @ 1230 hours.

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov