New Haven Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 3, 2023 @ 15:00 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 329 Rotax Road, Monkton Vermont.
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, 527 Counts
ACCUSED: John A. Gargano
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont.
VICTIM: Vermont State and Local Dispatchers
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2023, Vermont State Police, who were assisted by the Rutland City Police Department issued John Gargano of Monkton a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday June 5, 2023 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of violation of conditions of release. Gargano, who is currently being held at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility was found to be in violation of his conditions of release, from May 27, 2023 through June 2, 2023 as he called and harassed both State and local police department dispatchers. During this timeframe, Gargano called and harassed the dispatch centers a total of 527 times.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 5, 2023 @ 1230 hours.
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918